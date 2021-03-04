ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis Police issued a warning about several scams targeting residents.
According to police, residents received phone calls, text messages and emails from someone impersonating law enforcement from a police department or an employee with a federal agency.READ MORE: WATCH LIVE: Former Laurel Police Chief David M. Crawford Held Without Bond On Arson Charges
Some residents told police they received notifications saying they owe money or that their identity was compromised. They also said they may have a warrant for their arrests.
“Phone scammers often disguise their identity by using illegal spoofing techniques to send false information to your caller ID display. In most of these cases, residents are advised to purchase gift cards to fix the issue,” police said in a release. “Once the gift cards are purchased the resident provides the authorization numbers from the cards to the caller. Once the caller has those numbers the funds on the gift cards can be spent without physical possession of the cards.”READ MORE: COVID In Maryland: 809 New Cases, Hospitalizations Flat
If you receive a similar phone call, police said don’t give the caller any personal or account information. If anyone tells you to pay by gift cards or by wiring money, it’s a scam.
Visit this site and find more information about these types of scams and how to report them to the Federal Trade Commission.MORE NEWS: 12.2K Unemployment Insurance Claims Filed Last Week In Maryland
If you were a victim of a scam, call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-268-4141.