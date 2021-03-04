BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s no secret that Baltimore has a deep history, and that can be seen in the city’s architecture. In the spirit of March Madness, the city is honoring its history with a bracket-style competition showcasing some of the city’s architectural landmarks.
Sixty-four buildings from across the city are featured in the “Arch Madness” bracket. The top 16 from each region — broken down by time periods — will face off, with the most popular building in each matchup moving on to the next round.READ MORE: 17-Year-Old Shot In South Baltimore Thursday Afternoon, Police Say
Among the contenders are the First and Franklin Presbyterian Church, Mt. Royal Station, City Hall, Patterson Park Pagoda and Baltimore City College.READ MORE: LifeBridge Health Administers Its First J&J COVID Vaccines Thursday
Voting runs through Sunday. To choose your favorites, click here.MORE NEWS: Accused Serial Arsonist, Former Laurel Police Chief David M. Crawford Held Without Bond, Allegedly Had 'Target List'
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.