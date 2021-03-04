BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are investigating after the iconic Patterson Park Pagoda was broken into overnight.
Neighbors reported the windows were broken on the first and third floors and the inside was ransacked Thursday. Supplies, park brochures, lighting and paper were thrown all over. The damage is estimated at $1,000.
Police are now looking for suspects in the burglary. The group also vandalized the Living Classrooms at the swimming pool.
The building will be boarded up while they wait for repairs.
To help with the cost of repairing the pagoda, you can donate to The Friends of Patterson Park.
