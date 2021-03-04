No. 8 Maryland Beats Michigan, Clinches Share Of B10 titleThis year, the eighth-ranked Terrapins look like they have a shot to win their second national title in school history and first since 2006.

Capitals' Alex Ovechkin Fined $5K For Spearing Bruins' Trent FredericWashington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic, an amount that is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Northwestern Scores Last Six Points, Beats Maryland 60-55Boo Buie scored 15 points and Chase Audige added 14, and Northwestern scored the last six points of the game to beat Maryland 60-55 on Wednesday night, ending the Terrapins' five-game win streak.

Referee And Rocket Scientist? Adrian Hill Talks About The Pressure On And Off The FieldThe pressure of being an NFL referee is immense. All eyes are on you with every call that’s made. But how about being a rocket scientist, as well? One Maryland man has juggled both jobs for years.