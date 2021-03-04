NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic, an amount that is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.
Ovechkin delivered a spear in an upward direction to Frederic’s groin with five minutes left in the third period of the teams’ game Wednesday night in Boston. Ovechkin was given a minor penalty for slashing and Frederic one for cross-checking on the play.READ MORE: No. 8 Maryland Beats Michigan, Clinches Share Of B10 title
The two players exchanged shoves minutes earlier and Frederic dropped his gloves but nothing transpired. Frederic and Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson fought during a game in Washington earlier this season.READ MORE: Northwestern Scores Last Six Points, Beats Maryland 60-55
The Capitals went on to win the game Wednesday night 2-1 in a shootout. Ovechkin had one of his most active games of the season with 16 shot attempts — five on goal — and six hits in over 23 minutes of ice time.
Boston and Washington face off again Friday night.MORE NEWS: Referee And Rocket Scientist? Adrian Hill Talks About The Pressure On And Off The Field
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)