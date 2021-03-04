COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported Thursday
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin was fined $5,000 by the NHL on Thursday for spearing Boston Bruins rookie Trent Frederic, an amount that is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement.

Ovechkin delivered a spear in an upward direction to Frederic’s groin with five minutes left in the third period of the teams’ game Wednesday night in Boston. Ovechkin was given a minor penalty for slashing and Frederic one for cross-checking on the play.

Boston, MA. – March 3: Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins takes his gloves off to try to fight with Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals during the third period of the NHL game at the TD Garden on March 3, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Staff Photo By Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald)

The two players exchanged shoves minutes earlier and Frederic dropped his gloves but nothing transpired. Frederic and Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson fought during a game in Washington earlier this season.

The Capitals went on to win the game Wednesday night 2-1 in a shootout. Ovechkin had one of his most active games of the season with 16 shot attempts — five on goal — and six hits in over 23 minutes of ice time.

Boston and Washington face off again Friday night.

