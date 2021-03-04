WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a high-speed pursuit and a hit-and-run crash involving a Virginia state trooper and two other vehicles on the Capital Beltway Wednesday evening, Maryland State Police said Thursday.

Around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Virginia State Police reportedly got a call about a vehicle that hit a jersey wall on the Woodrow Wilson Bridge of Interstate 495. The caller described the vehicle as being all over the road. Another call then came in about the driver heading west in the area.

A Virginia State Police trooper saw the driver, later identified as Shaquille Scott, near I-495 and Braddock Road driving erratically. Police said when the trooper tried to stop Scott, who was driving a 1994 Lexus ES 300 that had been reported stolen from Washington, D.C., he drove away at speeds of more than 100 miles per hour while swerving in and out of traffic.

The pursuit continued across the American Legion Bridge and into Maryland. While on the bridge, police said Scott hit two vehicles and tried to get away through traffic.

A Virginia woman in one of the vehicles was taken to a hospital for her injuries. The driver of the other civilian vehicle refused medical treatment.

As he tried to flee, Scott hit a Virginia State Police squad car before getting out of the car and fleeing on foot, police said. The trooper inside the vehicle was not hurt.

Police said Montgomery County police officers found Scott at a fast food restaurant five miles from the scene an hour later, where state police arrested him without incident.

Scott faces a number of charges, including vehicle theft, traffic offenses and firearm violations. Police said they found a rifle outside the vehicle Scott was driving.

Scott is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

