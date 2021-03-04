ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Thursday that checks to over 27,000 recipients identified by the Maryland Department of Labor for unemployment grants have been processed and mailed.
The payments were processed less than 24 hours after the Labor Department provided the Comptroller's Office with a list of recipients, as required by the RELIEF Act.
Franchot issued the following statement in a press release:
“Through no fault of their own, these hardworking Marylanders have lost their incomes due to the pandemic and continue to struggle to secure unemployment payments needed to provide for themselves and their families. I’m grateful that the General Assembly recognized that the state’s financial relief package needed to provide immediate relief for the tens of thousands of Marylanders stuck in unemployment limbo. I’m proud that our agency extensively prepared to ensure these payments would go out the door right away.”
The issuance of the Unemployment Insurance grants comes on the heels of the Comptroller's Office processing more than 422,000 stimulus payments to eligible Marylanders.
