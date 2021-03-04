COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:30 PMThe Unicorn
    10:00 PMClarice
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Comptroller Peter Franchot announced Thursday that checks to over 27,000 recipients identified by the Maryland Department of Labor for unemployment grants have been processed and mailed.

The payments were processed less than 24 hours after the Labor Department provided the Comptroller’s Office with a list of recipients, as required by the RELIEF Act.

READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Critically Injured In NW Baltimore Shooting, Police Say; 5th Child Shot In City In Past Week

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Franchot issued the following statement in a press release:

READ MORE: 2 Men Facing Charges For Allegedly Crashing Carjacked Vehicle Into Trash Truck Along I-695

“Through no fault of their own, these hardworking Marylanders have lost their incomes due to the pandemic and continue to struggle to secure unemployment payments needed to provide for themselves and their families. I’m grateful that the General Assembly recognized that the state’s financial relief package needed to provide immediate relief for the tens of thousands of Marylanders stuck in unemployment limbo. I’m proud that our agency extensively prepared to ensure these payments would go out the door right away.”

The issuance of the Unemployment Insurance grants comes on the heels of the Comptroller’s Office processing more than 422,000 stimulus payments to eligible Marylanders.

MORE NEWS: 8-Year-Old Giraffe Anuli Dies Unexpectedly At Maryland Zoo

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff