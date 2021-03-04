ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 809 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations are relatively flat Thursday morning, though ICU beds are down.
Three more Marylanders have died related to the virus in the last day, a total of 7,740. The state has recorded 384,765 confirmed cases since the pandemic began nearly a year ago in the state.
Seven less people are hospitalized, now at 856. Of those, ICU beds are also down to 216 with 640 in acute care.
The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.24%, down .04%. Maryland conducted 33,723 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.
Maryland has now administered over 1.3 million coronavirus vaccines, of which include 900,458 first doses and 494,267 second doses. In the last day, 21,965 first doses and 10,002 second doses were received.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths:
y County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,411
|(198)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,084
|(529)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|40,608
|(875)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|51,318
|(1,256)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,673
|(71)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,051
|(20)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,574
|(209)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,041
|(120)
|2*
|Charles
|8,994
|(157)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,355
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,095
|(272)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,844
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,592
|(235)
|4*
|Howard
|15,893
|(214)
|6*
|Kent
|1,129
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|63,702
|(1,376)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|73,834
|(1,307)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,585
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,150
|(114)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,397
|(32)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,897
|(34)
|0*
|Washington
|12,465
|(252)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,797
|(143)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,276
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(53)
|0*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,216
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|37,000
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|69,938
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|66,060
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|58,252
|(206)
|5*
|50-59
|58,014
|(585)
|24*
|60-69
|39,282
|(1,230)
|18*
|70-79
|22,292
|(1,972)
|36*
|80+
|14,711
|(3,626)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|201,255
|(3,732)
|89*
|Male
|183,510
|(4,008)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|111,111
|(2,661)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,761
|(267)
|7*
|White (NH)
|133,654
|(3,970)
|95*
|Hispanic
|61,993
|(710)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,107
|(78)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,139
|(54)
|0*
