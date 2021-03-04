COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported Thursday
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland reports 809 new coronavirus cases as hospitalizations are relatively flat Thursday morning, though ICU beds are down.

Three more Marylanders have died related to the virus in the last day, a total of 7,740. The state has recorded 384,765 confirmed cases since the pandemic began nearly a year ago in the state.

Seven less people are hospitalized, now at 856. Of those, ICU beds are also down to 216 with 640 in acute care.

The statewide positivity rate is now at 3.24%, down .04%. Maryland conducted 33,723 coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours.

Maryland has now administered over 1.3 million coronavirus vaccines, of which include 900,458 first doses and 494,267 second doses. In the last day, 21,965 first doses and 10,002 second doses were received.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths:

y County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,411 (198) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,084 (529) 14*
Baltimore City 40,608 (875) 21*
Baltimore County 51,318 (1,256) 34*
Calvert 3,673 (71) 1*
Caroline 2,051 (20) 0*
Carroll 7,574 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,041 (120) 2*
Charles 8,994 (157) 2*
Dorchester 2,355 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,095 (272) 9*
Garrett 1,844 (60) 1*
Harford 12,592 (235) 4*
Howard 15,893 (214) 6*
Kent 1,129 (41) 2*
Montgomery 63,702 (1,376) 45*
Prince George’s 73,834 (1,307) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,585 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,150 (114) 0*
Somerset 2,397 (32) 0*
Talbot 1,897 (34) 0*
Washington 12,465 (252) 3*
Wicomico 6,797 (143) 0*
Worcester 3,276 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (53) 0*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,216 (3) 0*
10-19 37,000 (6) 1*
20-29 69,938 (35) 1*
30-39 66,060 (75) 6*
40-49 58,252 (206) 5*
50-59 58,014 (585) 24*
60-69 39,282 (1,230) 18*
70-79 22,292 (1,972) 36*
80+ 14,711 (3,626) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 201,255 (3,732) 89*
Male 183,510 (4,008) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 111,111 (2,661) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,761 (267) 7*
White (NH) 133,654 (3,970) 95*
Hispanic 61,993 (710) 15*
Other (NH) 18,107 (78) 0*
Data not available 51,139 (54) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff