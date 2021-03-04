COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Annapolis, Annapolis Oyster Fest, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Crabs may get a lot of attention in Maryland, but if you’re looking for some great oysters, you may want to head down to Annapolis.

That’s because the first-ever Annapolis Oyster Fest just kicked off.

You can find deals at 19 participating restaurants.

The idea for the three-week event came from the Downtown Annapolis Partnership as a way to help local restaurants and the seafood industry.

The Annapolis Oyster Fest is scheduled to run through March 21.

