ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Crabs may get a lot of attention in Maryland, but if you’re looking for some great oysters, you may want to head down to Annapolis.
That's because the first-ever Annapolis Oyster Fest just kicked off.
You can find deals at 19 participating restaurants.
The idea for the three-week event came from the Downtown Annapolis Partnership as a way to help local restaurants and the seafood industry.
The Annapolis Oyster Fest is scheduled to run through March 21.