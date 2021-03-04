COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Johns Hopkins University, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As students and staff return to the classroom, state leaders are working to get every teacher vaccinated. Now, there’s a way to track the progress.

Johns Hopkins University is launching its teacher vaccination tracker.

It monitors each state’s reopening plans, vaccination priorities and case trends.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The school calls it the first of its kind.

The site is updated at least twice a week.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.