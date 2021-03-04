BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As students and staff return to the classroom, state leaders are working to get every teacher vaccinated. Now, there’s a way to track the progress.
Johns Hopkins University is launching its teacher vaccination tracker.
It monitors each state’s reopening plans, vaccination priorities and case trends.
The school calls it the first of its kind.
The site is updated at least twice a week.
