BALTIMORE (WJZ) — LifeBridge Health began vaccinating people with the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.
Robert Baker, a middle school physical education teacher from Baltimore County, was the first to get a shot in the arm.
It was given out at the LifeBridge Health vaccine facility across from Northwest Hospital.
The J&J vaccine is a single-dose shot.
