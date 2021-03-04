COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — LifeBridge Health began vaccinating people with the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Thursday.

Robert Baker, a middle school physical education teacher from Baltimore County, was the first to get a shot in the arm.

It was given out at the LifeBridge Health vaccine facility across from Northwest Hospital.

The J&J vaccine is a single-dose shot.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

