COVID-19 IN MDHospitalizations Flat, 809 New Cases Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, day of remembrance, Gov. Larry Hogan, Health, Local TV, March 5, Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Friday, March 5 will mark one year since the first COVID cases were reported in Maryland.

Gov. Larry Hogan will declare March 5 a day of remembrance to honor the more than 7,700 Marylanders who have lost their lives during the pandemic.

READ MORE: 30-Year-Old Woman Shot In SW Baltimore Friday

Crosses bearing the names of the 45 residents and one staff member who died of covid-19 at Sagepoint Senior Living are lined up in front of Sacred Heart Catholic Church before a memorial service to remember them June 28, 2020 in La Plata , MD. 
(Photo by Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A ceremony will be held at twilight at the State House and building across the state will be lit up in amber.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” said Governor Hogan. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”

READ MORE: A Year Ago, Maryland Reported Its First COVID Cases. Today Gov. Hogan Will Honor Those Who Lost Their Lives To The Virus

As of today, Maryland has reported 383,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The public can watch the ceremony via livestream. Stay tuned to WJZ for details.

MORE NEWS: Maryland Officials Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Task Force As State, Baltimore Officials Spar Over Relief Funding

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff