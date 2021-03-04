ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Friday, March 5 will mark one year since the first COVID cases were reported in Maryland.
Gov. Larry Hogan will declare March 5 a day of remembrance to honor the more than 7,700 Marylanders who have lost their lives during the pandemic.
A ceremony will be held at twilight at the State House and building across the state will be lit up in amber.
"One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us," said Governor Hogan. "On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe."
As of today, Maryland has reported 383,956 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The public can watch the ceremony via livestream. Stay tuned to WJZ for details.
