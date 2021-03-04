BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo has added a new live camera for people to check out the African Watering Hole exhibit from the comfort of home.
The feed will capture the zebras and ostriches in one portion of the exhibit. Zoo staff said the best time to tune in will be between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily.
Later this year, the zoo will add new rhinos to the exhibit.
Other cameras show exhibits with penguins, elephants, lions and flamingoes.
To view the feeds, click here.
