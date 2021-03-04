WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A federal complaint unsealed this week shows a Baltimore County man on video in the Senate elevator and chambers during the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

The complaint alleges Elias Costianes documented his movements through the Capitol on Snapchat, recording himself as he went through the building. A man’s voice was heard in a video saying “Mitch McConnell’s a traitor” as he moved up the stairs. It shows from what federal agents believe to be his point of view him entering the Senate elevator.

The complaint goes on to say they believe, based on the videos, that Costianes was heard saying “Oh my God,” as he entered the second level of the U.S. Senate overlooking the Senate floor. As he descends down to the floor, another voice is heard saying, “Take everything.”

In response, the voice officials believe to be Costianes says, “You can’t take their stuff,” and then shortly after turns the camera toward his own face with the Snapchat geotag “J.W. MARRIOTT GRAND BALLROOM.”

They also reviewed video feeds by U.S. Senate cameras that identified Costianes standing close to a man wearing a helmet as they overlooked the floor at around 2:49 p.m.

Another video, shot from outside the Capitol building, shows him appearing to climb up the scaffolding. He then turns the camera toward the crowd after he got up to the building and himself going up the stairs with the crowd.

The video continues with him walking into the Capitol with the crowd, going up the stairs further inside and stopping in front of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi’s office. He’s heard saying, “Speaker of the House” as those around him chant “Nancy” eight minutes into the video.

Then, the complaint alleges he’s heard saying “Open the f****ing doors,” and then about a minute later, “Let’s go.” The camera is turned toward the same doorway being guarded by a law enforcement officer that was overrun.

He is being charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry on restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry, disorderly conduct and other offenses on Capitol grounds.

You can read the full complaint here.

https://www.scribd.com/document/497251052/Elias-Costianes-U-S-Capitol-Riot-Complaint