ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan and Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Janeen Birckhead will hold a briefing on Thursday afternoon on COVID vaccine equity.

In recent weeks, officials have been criticized over vaccine equity within vulnerable residents and communities of color.

During a press conference earlier this week, Hogan said: “We’ve been very focused on equity, that’s why we made some announcements very early on. We appointed [Brigadier General Janeen L Birckhead] to head a task force. We asked all of our local partners, particularly in Baltimore City and in Prince George’s County, to work with us on an equity plan.”

The Baltimore Convention Center mass vaccination site announced Monday it will expand its focus and prioritize vaccinating underserved communities in the city.

“It’s why we announced our equity effort with all of the leaders in Baltimore City about a month ago,” Hogan added. “It’s why we set up two mass vaccination sites there, too. I just said we’re making the convention center focused on Baltimore City residents.”

“We’ve done far better than most other states in the country with respect to that, but it’s not good enough,” Hogan said.

Gov. Hogan said on Thursday he and Gen. Birckhead will host a press conference where they will lay out a very detailed statewide equity plan.

“It’s going to be the first one in America,” Hogan added,” and we’re going to continue to work on that problem.”

