ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Former Laurel Police chief David M. Crawford will be held without bond on arson charges after appearing in court Thursday morning.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball joined both local and state law enforcement officials Thursday at noon to give an update about an arson investigation linked to Crawford.

Crawford, 69, of Ellicott City, is facing numerous arson and attempted murder charges in relation to an investigation spanning multiple counties.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the multiple jurisdictions and departments who worked together to arrest the suspect and potentially stop any future tragedies,” said Ball. “Not only were these homes, and residents’ lives put in danger – but the lives of our first responders, firefighters, and police officers around the state were endangered.”

Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that the structures and vehicles that Crawford intentionally set on fire were connected to victims with whom he had previous disagreements, officials said.

The victims include a former City of Laurel official, three former law enforcement officials, two relatives, two of Crawford’s former physicians and a resident in his neighborhood.

Crawford is a former local law enforcement official who last served in 2010 when he resigned as Chief of the City of Laurel Police Department.

A search warrant of Crawford’s residence was executed in January 2021, during which time investigators located several critical items of evidence, including a target list of the known victims, linking him to the crimes, officials said.

Ball will be joined by Howard County Police Chief Lisa Myers, Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services Chief William Anuszewski, Montgomery County Fire Chief Scott Goldstein, Prince George’s Fire Chief Tiffany Green, Frederick County Fire Chief Tom Coe and Maryland State Fire Marshall Chief Deputy Gregory Der.

