Hi Everyone,
As we have discussed today will be a bit cooler than yesterday. It will be getting windy again and the next few days even chillier. No surprises.
And the mild up for early next week, that we have been discussing, is on track. No Surprises.
But here is where I am going. We now add one more day to the seven-day forecast, that would be next Wednesday, where it will be sunny and dry.
Folks this is an exceptional run of late winter weather. Next Wednesday will be 10 days since the last rain which would be last Sunday. Let’s not overthink it, but just enjoy.
Simple easy weather and a simple easy blog. But one more thing, and this is almost as good a "thing" as the above — the sun now sets after 6 p.m.. Two thumbs up!
MB!