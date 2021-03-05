BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 28-year-old man was shot in East Baltimore Friday morning, police report.
Officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert around 11:03 a.m. in the 900 block of North Patterson Park Avenue. There they found the man limping, suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg.
The victim was uncooperative with police and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Witnesses told police the victim were shot by two unknown men dressed in all black. The suspects were seen fleeing on foot.
Eastern District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2433.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.