BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old woman was shot in the back early Friday morning in southwest Baltimore.
Officers were called to an area hospital around 3:30 a.m., when a shooting victim just arrived seeking treatment.
She told police she was riding in the car with her boyfriend in the 2200 block of Washington Boulevard, when they heard gunshots. She soon realized she had been shot and they went to hospital.
Officers did find a crime scene in that block.
The woman is in serious but stable condition.
Southwest District shooting detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call (410) 396-2488 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.