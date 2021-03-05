BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After Baltimore city reached an agreement with strip clubs Wednesday, adult entertainment can resume in the city on Friday afternoon.
This comes day after the owner of a Baltimore strip club sued the city over COVID-19 regulations he said unfairly targeted adult entertainment venues. The club and city reached a settlement that will allow them to reopen Friday.
Andrew Alley of The Penthouse Club said his First Amendment rights were being violated since other indoor entertainment venues like bowling alleys and skating rinks were able to reopen.
In a news release, the club said it was "thrilled to be resuming live entertainment, and is ecstatic that their staff members will once again be able to return to work.
The adult entertainment venues can open at 3 p.m. Friday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ's coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.