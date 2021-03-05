PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects they believe stole an ATM from a Royal Farms store in Pasadena early Friday morning.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the theft happened between 3:30 and 4 a.m. at the Royal Farms in the 4500 block of Mountain Road. When officers got to the store around 4 a.m. after getting a call about an alarm, they found the ATM missing and other items on the ground.
A witness reportedly told police she saw a red van driving slowly in the area around 3:30 and then heard a loud bang coming from the store.
An officer saw the van and a black Ford Taurus leaving the area near Mountain and Meehling roads and tried to stop them. The van stopped in the road and the driver got into the Taurus, which fled, police said.
Officers were able to recover the ATM from the van, which had been reported stolen from Pasadena. Police said another officer saw the Taurus on Mountain Road near Loblolly Road but the suspects got away.
Police did not say how much money was in the ATM at the time or if the suspects took anything from it.
Police did not say how much money was in the ATM at the time or if the suspects took anything from it.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-222-6145 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.
