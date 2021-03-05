Hi Everyone!
A bit of a chill to start this day to be sure. And forget the wind and wind chill, an honestly chilly air mass is here for the weekend. But skies will be clear and sunshine is a good thing. Knowing that the forecast high for next Thursday is posted at 68° just makes the weekend high temps in the mid 40s irrelevant.
That warm up next week, we discussed yesterday, is even more impressive by adding that one more day on to the seven-day forecast.
There is a golf course I drive by heading home and early this week I made it a point to notice the color of the grass. Between the sun higher in the sky and the forecast warm temps (not to mention the warmth of the ground under the two-week blanket of snow and sleet) that fairway could be legit green by the end of next weekend.
And with St. Patrick’s day a week from next Wednesday that seems quite appropriate.
Enjoy the weekend, be safe, and find ya some “me time.” You deserve it.
MB!