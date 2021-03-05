BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pair of bonded, blind cats need a permanent home.
Beth is blind and relatively low energy. She still likes to play, but is far more confident when Dwight is around.
The bonded pair is being put up for adoption at the MD SPCA, who want the pair to stay together.
Dwight is part blind as well, but still will still make for a very playful companion for his new owners.
Adopting them both from the MD SPCA will mean a discounted adoption fee.
Both are two years old and well-trained in the ways of the litter box.
To learn more about them, go to mdspca.org/adopt.