CROWNSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 36-year-old Crownsville man who they said had 18,000 images of child pornography on numerous electronic devices.
Jared Ethan Johnson was arrested Wednesday in a hotel in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said Johnson had fled the state to evade law enforcement.READ MORE: 28-Year-Old Man Shot In East Baltimore Friday
Police said they began investigating the case in June after getting information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. On July 24, detectives searched Johnson’s home in the 100 block of Tudor Drive and seized numerous digital devices.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Are Relief Payments Bad For The Economy?
An analysis of those devices found the approximately 18,000 files of child porn, police said.
Johnson was taken to a detention center where he is awaiting extradition to Maryland on ten child pornography possession charges.MORE NEWS: Kendrick Hasty's Death Ruled Homicide, Linked To 2016 Baltimore Shooting
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.