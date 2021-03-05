BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore has begun to publicize data that shows whether people who get COVID-19 vaccines at sites in the city live in Baltimore, city leaders said Friday.
The city's dashboard now shows whether people vaccinated in Baltimore live in the city or another county, Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa said during a news conference.
As of Friday afternoon, the dashboard shows just under 38% of people who got a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the city were city residents. Nearly 31% were from Baltimore County, while 7% were from Howard County and roughly the same percentage were from Anne Arundel County. Just under 3% are from out of state.
The announcement comes as city and state leaders have sparred in recent days over the equity of vaccine distribution. The vaccination site at the Baltimore Convention Center has been prioritizing vulnerable and underserved residents since a mass vaccination site opened nearby at M&T Bank Stadium.
Watch Below: Mayor Scott's Full News Conference:
