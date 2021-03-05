ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases being reported in Maryland, the state’s health department reported 913 new cases and eight new deaths from the virus.
Friday’s data from the Maryland Department of Health shows the state has now seen 385,678 positive cases and 7,748 deaths. The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased slightly from 3.24% on Thursday to 3.28% on Friday.
The number of hospitalizations fell by seven to 849. Of those, 620 people were in acute care and 229 were in intensive care. Intensive care cases climbed by 13 Friday.
The state has now seen more than eight million COVID-19 tests conducted amid the pandemic; of the 8,024,078 tests, 3,024,949 people have tested negative.
In terms of vaccines, the health department reports 1,436,396 doses have been administered. Of those, 926,554 were first doses and 509,842 were second doses, 24-hour increases of 26,096 and 15,575, respectively.
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|6,416
|(199)
|1*
|Anne Arundel
|36,149
|(530)
|14*
|Baltimore City
|40,728
|(876)
|21*
|Baltimore County
|51,492
|(1,257)
|34*
|Calvert
|3,684
|(71)
|1*
|Caroline
|2,056
|(20)
|0*
|Carroll
|7,604
|(209)
|5*
|Cecil
|5,046
|(121)
|2*
|Charles
|9,033
|(158)
|2*
|Dorchester
|2,358
|(44)
|1*
|Frederick
|17,141
|(272)
|9*
|Garrett
|1,844
|(60)
|1*
|Harford
|12,635
|(236)
|4*
|Howard
|15,934
|(215)
|6*
|Kent
|1,133
|(41)
|2*
|Montgomery
|63,796
|(1,379)
|45*
|Prince George’s
|73,994
|(1,309)
|29*
|Queen Anne’s
|2,593
|(37)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|5,164
|(115)
|0*
|Somerset
|2,400
|(32)
|0*
|Talbot
|1,905
|(34)
|0*
|Washington
|12,484
|(254)
|3*
|Wicomico
|6,809
|(143)
|0*
|Worcester
|3,280
|(91)
|1*
|Data not available
|0
|(45)
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|19,283
|(3)
|0*
|10-19
|37,126
|(6)
|1*
|20-29
|70,120
|(35)
|1*
|30-39
|66,217
|(75)
|6*
|40-49
|58,371
|(206)
|5*
|50-59
|58,145
|(586)
|24*
|60-69
|39,341
|(1,229)
|18*
|70-79
|22,338
|(1,975)
|36*
|80+
|14,737
|(3,631)
|91*
|Data not available
|0
|(2)
|0*
|Female
|201,731
|(3,740)
|89*
|Male
|183,947
|(4,008)
|93*
|Unknown
|0
|()
|0*
Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|111,453
|(2,663)
|65*
|Asian (NH)
|8,792
|(270)
|7*
|White (NH)
|134,030
|(3,979)
|95*
|Hispanic
|62,085
|(711)
|15*
|Other (NH)
|18,173
|(79)
|0*
|Data not available
|51,145
|(46)
|0*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.