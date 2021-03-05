COVID-19 IN MD913 New Cases Reported; ICU Cases Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — On the one-year anniversary of the first COVID-19 cases being reported in Maryland, the state’s health department reported 913 new cases and eight new deaths from the virus.

Friday’s data from the Maryland Department of Health shows the state has now seen 385,678 positive cases and 7,748 deaths. The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased slightly from 3.24% on Thursday to 3.28% on Friday.

The number of hospitalizations fell by seven to 849. Of those, 620 people were in acute care and 229 were in intensive care. Intensive care cases climbed by 13 Friday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state has now seen more than eight million COVID-19 tests conducted amid the pandemic; of the 8,024,078 tests, 3,024,949 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccines, the health department reports 1,436,396 doses have been administered. Of those, 926,554 were first doses and 509,842 were second doses, 24-hour increases of 26,096 and 15,575, respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,416 (199) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,149 (530) 14*
Baltimore City 40,728 (876) 21*
Baltimore County 51,492 (1,257) 34*
Calvert 3,684 (71) 1*
Caroline 2,056 (20) 0*
Carroll 7,604 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,046 (121) 2*
Charles 9,033 (158) 2*
Dorchester 2,358 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,141 (272) 9*
Garrett 1,844 (60) 1*
Harford 12,635 (236) 4*
Howard 15,934 (215) 6*
Kent 1,133 (41) 2*
Montgomery 63,796 (1,379) 45*
Prince George’s 73,994 (1,309) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,593 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,164 (115) 0*
Somerset 2,400 (32) 0*
Talbot 1,905 (34) 0*
Washington 12,484 (254) 3*
Wicomico 6,809 (143) 0*
Worcester 3,280 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (45) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,283 (3) 0*
10-19 37,126 (6) 1*
20-29 70,120 (35) 1*
30-39 66,217 (75) 6*
40-49 58,371 (206) 5*
50-59 58,145 (586) 24*
60-69 39,341 (1,229) 18*
70-79 22,338 (1,975) 36*
80+ 14,737 (3,631) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 201,731 (3,740) 89*
Male 183,947 (4,008) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 111,453 (2,663) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,792 (270) 7*
White (NH) 134,030 (3,979) 95*
Hispanic 62,085 (711) 15*
Other (NH) 18,173 (79) 0*
Data not available 51,145 (46) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

