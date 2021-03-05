BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Baltimore man died in November as a result of a 2016 shooting, the medical examiner’s office ruled Thursday.
According to Baltimore police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Mountmor Court for a shooting around 7:14 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2016.
Kendrick Hasty, who was 29 at the time, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his body.
Hasty was taken to the Shock Trauma where he was treated for his injuries.
On Nov. 18, 2020, Hasty died at his home in the 2900 block of Belmont Avenue. His remains were taken to the state medical examiner's office for an autopsy.
On Thursday, March 4 the medical examiner informed detectives Hasty died as a result of the 2016 shooting. The investigation is ongoing and a suspect was never charged in the case.