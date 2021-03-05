TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The statewide gas average in Maryland rose at least four cents this week, as the national average increased by six cents, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said rising crude prices, tightening gas supplies and increased gas demand have contributed to drivers seeing higher prices at the pump.
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic gas stocks decreased and gasoline demand increased last week.
If these trends continue alongside higher crude prices, drivers can expect incremental price increases — of at least nickel — at gas stations in March.
The national gas average has not hit $3 since October 31, 2014. The next closest date was in May 25, 2018, at $2.96, AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
The gas price average in Maryland is $2.74, up respectively four cents from last week, 28 cents in the last month, and 37 cents from this date last year. Maryland's gas average has not hit $3 since October 26, 2014.
The national gas price average is $2.75, up respectively six cents in the last week, 30 cents in the last month, and 35 cents from this time last year.