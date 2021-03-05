BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The 1984 shooting of a 28-year-old Pasadena man was ruled a homicide on Thursday after the man died in December from complications of that shooting 36 years ago.
Baltimore Police responded to the 2300 block of E. Oliver Street for a shooting around 11:20 p.m. on May 29, 1984. They found Preston Hill suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Crownsville Man Jared Johnson Accused Of Having 18K Child Porn Images Arrested In New Mexico, Police Say
Hill was taken to Shock Trauma where he was treated, however he would remain paralyzed from the waist down.READ MORE: Stimulus Check Update: Are Relief Payments Bad For The Economy?
On Dec. 9, 2020, Hill was found dead at 64 years old in Baltimore County. His remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office.
On March 4, 2021, medical examiners said Hill died from complications of the 1985 shooting. A suspect was never identified and the case remains open.MORE NEWS: Kendrick Hasty's Death Ruled Homicide, Linked To 2016 Baltimore Shooting
Get alerts from WJZ first! Follow WJZ on Facebook and download the app.