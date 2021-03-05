COVID-19 IN MD913 New Cases Reported; ICU Cases Up
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged a suspect who they say shot a 38-year-old man in northwest Baltimore in February.

Frankie Randall, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Frankie Randall Mug Shot: (Photo Credit: Baltimore Police)

Police responded to an area hospital on February 5 for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

Detectives believe Randall shot a 38-year-old man while in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road following a dispute.

CBS Baltimore Staff