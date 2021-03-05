BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have charged a suspect who they say shot a 38-year-old man in northwest Baltimore in February.
Frankie Randall, 40, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.READ MORE: Baltimore Police: Man Killed In Shooting Friday Night
Police responded to an area hospital on February 5 for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.READ MORE: Baltimore County Public Schools To Allow Inner County Sporting Events Beginning Next Friday
Detectives believe Randall shot a 38-year-old man while in the 5400 block of Reisterstown Road following a dispute.MORE NEWS: Annapolis Files Lawsuit Against Big Oil Companies For The Costs Of Climate Change
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.