By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Baltimore next week, the White House confirmed Friday.

The president will meet with the CEOs of drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Merck at Emergent BioSolutions, the Baltimore lab manufacturing J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine, on Wednesday. Further details were not immediately available.

Merck is also manufacturing J&J’s vaccine, which received emergency use authorization late last month.

