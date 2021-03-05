BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Baltimore next week, the White House confirmed Friday.
The president will meet with the CEOs of drugmakers Johnson & Johnson and Merck at Emergent BioSolutions, the Baltimore lab manufacturing J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine, on Wednesday. Further details were not immediately available.
Merck is also manufacturing J&J’s vaccine, which received emergency use authorization late last month.
