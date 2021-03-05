COVID-19 IN MD913 New Cases Reported; ICU Cases Up
By Ava-joye Burnett
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A puppy taken from its owner’s fenced-in backyard has been returned to the family after someone saw the video on social media.

The pitbull puppy was playing in her backyard near Rockrose Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday when two people emerged.

The incident occurred in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood and was captured on a home security camera.

In the video, you could see one person hop up and try to lure Nina a little bit closer. When the dog wouldn’t go, that person eventually came over the fence and scooped her up.

At just four and a half months, Nina’s owner, Renee Williams said this was her first time outside by herself.

After the story was posted on Instagram, Williams said a man saw it and said the puppy looked exactly like a dog he had just bought online.

“He had called the number that I had given out, and he was like, ‘I think I got your dog.’ He sent pictures and I was like, ‘That’s her,'” Williams said.

After 24 hours away from home, Nina is now back home and the family is grateful for the person who called.

“I’m thankful and even to the people that did it I pray for them too,” Williams said.

