BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A puppy taken from its owner’s fenced-in backyard has been returned to the family after someone saw the video on social media.
The pitbull puppy was playing in her backyard near Rockrose Avenue around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday when two people emerged.READ MORE: Baltimore Police: Man Killed In Shooting Friday Night
The incident occurred in a northwest Baltimore neighborhood and was captured on a home security camera.
In the video, you could see one person hop up and try to lure Nina a little bit closer. When the dog wouldn’t go, that person eventually came over the fence and scooped her up.
At just four and a half months, Nina’s owner, Renee Williams said this was her first time outside by herself.READ MORE: Baltimore County Public Schools To Allow Inner County Sporting Events Beginning Next Friday
After the story was posted on Instagram, Williams said a man saw it and said the puppy looked exactly like a dog he had just bought online.
“He had called the number that I had given out, and he was like, ‘I think I got your dog.’ He sent pictures and I was like, ‘That’s her,'” Williams said.
After 24 hours away from home, Nina is now back home and the family is grateful for the person who called.MORE NEWS: Annapolis Files Lawsuit Against Big Oil Companies For The Costs Of Climate Change
“I’m thankful and even to the people that did it I pray for them too,” Williams said.