ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Today — Friday, March 5 — marks a year since Maryland reported its first cases of the coronavirus.

After several weeks of testing people with symptoms, Gov. Larry Hogan announced the first three positive cases. All of the patients were Montgomery Country residents — a married couple in their 70s and a woman in her 50s. They all contracted the virus while traveling abroad.

Hogan put Maryland under a state of emergency that same day, and submitted emergency legislation to allow the state to use the “rainy day fund” of up to $50 million from the Revenue Stabilization Account for response efforts.

TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread

We would later learn that the trio had been on a cruise along the Nile River in Egypt and contracted the deadly virus abroad.

Now a year later, Hogan declared March 5 a day of remembrance for the more than 7,740 Marylanders who died as a result of coronavirus.

A ceremony will be held at twilight at the State House and building across the state will be lit up in amber.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” said Governor Hogan. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”

The public can watch the ceremony via livestream. Stay tuned to WJZ for details.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here