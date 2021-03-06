BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in northwest Baltimore early Thursday night has succumbed to his injuries, according to police.
Police were called on Thursday, March 4, to the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue for a reported shooting.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Columbia Saturday Afternoon, Howard County Police Say
When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.READ MORE: Elkton Motel Owners Shot, One Fatally, After Room Rental Dispute
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injures Saturday afternoon, according to police.MORE NEWS: Maryland Officials Warn Residents About Rise In COVID-19 Related Scams
Homicide Detectives have consumed control of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.