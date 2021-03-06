COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 15-year-old boy who was shot in northwest Baltimore early Thursday night has succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Police were called on Thursday, March 4, to the 5100 block of Chalgrove Avenue for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injures Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Homicide Detectives have consumed control of the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

