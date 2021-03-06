COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMAll In
    7:30 PMIt's Academic
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, BWI Airport, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, travel

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Airline traffic is continuing to increase at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials said Saturday.

Friday, March 5, was the second-busiest day of 2021, and among the busiest in nearly a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was 15,177 outbound, departing passengers at the airport, officials said. 

READ MORE: Maryland Officials Warn Residents About Rise In COVID-19 Related Scams

Thursday, March 4, was the busiest day so far of 2021, with 15,856 departing passengers. 

MORE NEWS: Rockville Police Officer, Maryland National Guardsman Daniel Morozewicz Arrested On Child Porn Charge

Officials said the airport and its partners continue to focus on healthy, safe travel for customers. 

CBS Baltimore Staff