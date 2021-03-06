BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Airline traffic is continuing to increase at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, officials said Saturday.
Friday, March 5, was the second-busiest day of 2021, and among the busiest in nearly a year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was 15,177 outbound, departing passengers at the airport, officials said.
We are seeing our busiest couple travel days of 2021.
@TSA officers at BWI Marshall Airport yesterday performed 15,856 screenings at security checkpoints. This is the highest single-day tally since December 27. A similar count is expected today. #SceneAtBWI #MDOTscenes pic.twitter.com/7eZJRnvAqB
— BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) March 5, 2021
Thursday, March 4, was the busiest day so far of 2021, with 15,856 departing passengers.
Officials said the airport and its partners continue to focus on healthy, safe travel for customers.