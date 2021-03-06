BOSTON (AP) — Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo was released from the hospital Saturday after spending the night following a head hit from Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson.
Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said Carlo was back home and did not attend practice.
Carlo left Friday night’s game against the Capitals after Wilson hit him late in the first period, smashing his head into the glass with his hands and stick.
Cassidy called the hit “predatory”; Washington coach Peter Laviolette said he thought it was a legal hit.
No penalty was called.
Boston’s Trent Frederic and Jarred Tinordi both fought Wilson later in the game, which the Bruins won 5-1.
The NHL’s Player Safety division said Wilson would have an “in-person” Zoom hearing to discuss the incident, which is required for a possible suspension of more than five games.
Wilson is one of the league's most penalized and suspended players, but he is not considered a repeat offender because his last suspension was more than 18 months ago.
