ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The state’s health department reported 932 new cases and 11 new deaths from the virus on Saturday.

Data from the Maryland Department of Health shows the state has now seen 386,610 positive cases and 7,759 deaths. The state’s calculation of the positivity rate increased slightly from 3.28% on Friday to 3.35% on Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations fell by 19 to 830. Of those, 600 people were in acute care and 230 were in intensive care.

The state has now seen more than eight million COVID-19 tests conducted amid the pandemic; of the 8,064,462 tests, 3,032,496 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccines, the health department reports 1,533,264 doses have been administered. Of those, 987,640 were first doses and 545,562 were second doses, 24-hour increases of 18,113 and 12,832 respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,418 (199) 1* Anne Arundel 36,241 (531) 14* Baltimore City 40,817 (878) 21* Baltimore County 51,639 (1,258) 34* Calvert 3,691 (71) 1* Caroline 2,057 (20) 0* Carroll 7,637 (209) 5* Cecil 5,053 (121) 2* Charles 9,057 (158) 2* Dorchester 2,369 (44) 1* Frederick 17,166 (272) 9* Garrett 1,846 (60) 1* Harford 12,679 (236) 4* Howard 16,057 (214) 6* Kent 1,135 (41) 2* Montgomery 63,898 (1,381) 45* Prince George’s 74,165 (1,310) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,597 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 5,186 (115) 0* Somerset 2,401 (32) 0* Talbot 1,906 (34) 0* Washington 12,500 (254) 3* Wicomico 6,816 (143) 0* Worcester 3,279 (91) 1* Data not available 0 (50) 0* Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By Age Range and Gender Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 19,329 (3) 0* 10-19 37,242 (6) 1* 20-29 70,292 (35) 1* 30-39 66,388 (75) 6* 40-49 58,502 (207) 5* 50-59 58,273 (587) 24* 60-69 39,452 (1,230) 18* 70-79 22,382 (1,980) 36* 80+ 14,750 (3,634) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 202,202 (3,747) 89* Male 184,408 (4,012) 93* Unknown 0 () 0*