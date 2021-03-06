COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:05 AMNCIS
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    02:05 AMMajor Crimes
    03:05 AMEntertainment Tonight
    04:00 AMThe World Is Yours
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Fire Department, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews worked to extinguish a basement fire in a rowhome near Patterson Park on Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734.

The fire broke out in the 200 block of South Robinson Street shortly before 11 p.m.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 932 New Cases Reported, 11 More Deaths

Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story rowhome.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

MORE NEWS: Rockville Police Officer, Maryland National Guardsman Daniel Morozewicz Arrested On Child Porn Charge

A fire broke out in a basement along South Robinson Street Saturday night (Photo Credit: Marcel Warfield).

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff