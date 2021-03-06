BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews worked to extinguish a basement fire in a rowhome near Patterson Park on Saturday night, according to Baltimore City Firefighter Union IAFF Local 734.
The fire broke out in the 200 block of South Robinson Street shortly before 11 p.m.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story rowhome.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke showing from a two-story rowhome.
There is no word yet on any injuries.
