FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Itching for something to do? You can soon take a trip back to the prehistoric era!
Dino Safari is coming to the National Harbor later this month.
There will be 40 true-to-size dinosaurs and an audio guide to go along with the ride.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families drive their cars around the exhibit this year.
The event runs from March 18 through April 11. Tickets are $49 per car.