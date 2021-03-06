COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Itching for something to do? You can soon take a trip back to the prehistoric era!

Dino Safari is coming to the National Harbor later this month.

There will be 40 true-to-size dinosaurs and an audio guide to go along with the ride.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, families drive their cars around the exhibit this year.

The event runs from March 18 through April 11. Tickets are $49 per car.

