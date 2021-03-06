ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say the owners of a Cecil County motel were shot in a dispute over a room rental.
Fifty-nine-year-old Ushaben Dilipbhali Patel was shot in the chest and killed Friday night at the New Eastern Motel in Elkton, which she owned with her husband.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Columbia Saturday Afternoon, Howard County Police Say
Elkton Police say the husband, 59-year-old Dilipbhali Ishvarbrai Patel, was shot in the lower torso and was in critical but stable condition Saturday at Christiana Hospital.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Thursday Shooting In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say
Police arrested a suspect, 26-year-old Hakeem Markel Evans of Newark, Delaware, a short time later at a nearby convenience store. He was being held Saturday at the Cecil County jail.MORE NEWS: Maryland Officials Warn Residents About Rise In COVID-19 Related Scams
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)