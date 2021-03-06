ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points, Santi Aldama added 15 with 12 rebounds and two blocked shots and Loyola knocked off top-seeded Navy 76-68 in the opening round of the Patriot League tournament on Saturday.
Andrews drilled a 3-pointer to end a Navy rally eight minutes into the second half, after the Midshipmen closed within 49-48.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Columbia Saturday Afternoon, Howard County Police Say
Alonso Faure scored 13 off the bench and Cam, Spencer added 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals for the Greyhounds (5-10).READ MORE: Elkton Motel Owners Shot, One Fatally, After Room Rental Dispute
Loyola advances to the March 10 semifinals for the first time since joining the Patriot League in the 2013-14 season.
Navy (15-3), which had clinched its first league championship since 1996-97, were without starters Cam Davis and Richard Njoku because of coronavirus protocols. Patrick Dorsey led the Midshipmen with 12 points.MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Thursday Shooting In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)