NEW YORK (AP) — Damian Chong Qui and Nana Opoku each had 14 points, and Malik Jefferson tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Mount St. Mary’s to a 66-60 win over Wagner in the semifinals of the Northeast Conference tournament on Saturday.

Deandre Thomas had 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s (11-10).

Will Martinez had 17 points for the Seahawks (13-7). Elijah Ford added 15 points and 13 rebounds. DeLonnie Hunt had 10 points.

