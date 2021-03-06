COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials in Maryland are warning residents about a rise in scams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh hosted a virtual town hall Friday. He said the most common scams are sent via email, social media or text.

Frosh said fraudsters tend to go after the personal information of people looking for COVID-19 services.

Senator Chris Van Hollen blamed the spike in scams on people being home more.

He also discussed what the federal government is doing to stop them, including more funding to screen COVID-19 products, helping to educate people, and fighting for victims.

