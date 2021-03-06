ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state has administered 50,000 vaccines in a single day for the first time.

Hogan said Saturday in a press release that the state delivered 50,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past 24 hours, setting a record for the state.

Maryland also reached 1.5 million total vaccinations. About 6 million people live in the state.

Nearly half of all Marylanders age 65 and over have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

The increased numbers come as states cross the country have been able to accelerate vaccine administration.

Hogan said the state has the ability to administer 100,000 doses a day if it can ever get that many doses from the federal government.

The Maryland Department of Health reported Saturday 932 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths as a result of the virus.

The State of Maryland recorded 386,610 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,759 deaths.

The positivity rate increased slightly from 3.28% Friday to 3.35% Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations fell by 19 to 830. Of those, 600 people were in acute care and 230 were in intensive care.

