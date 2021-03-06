COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state has administered 50,000 vaccines in a single day for the first time.

Hogan said Saturday in a press release that the state delivered 50,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past 24 hours, setting a record for the state.

Maryland also reached 1.5 million total vaccinations. About 6 million people live in the state.

Nearly half of all Marylanders age 65 and over have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The increased numbers come as states cross the country have been able to accelerate vaccine administration.

Hogan said the state has the ability to administer 100,000 doses a day if it can ever get that many doses from the federal government.

The Maryland Department of Health reported Saturday 932 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths as a result of the virus.

The State of Maryland recorded 386,610 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,759 deaths.

The positivity rate increased slightly from 3.28% Friday to 3.35% Saturday.

The number of hospitalizations fell by 19 to 830. Of those, 600 people were in acute care and 230 were in intensive care.

