ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP/WJZ) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says the state has administered 50,000 vaccines in a single day for the first time.
Hogan said Saturday in a press release that the state delivered 50,484 doses of COVID-19 vaccines over the past 24 hours, setting a record for the state.READ MORE: Maryland Officials Warn Residents About Rise In COVID-19 Related Scams
Maryland also reached 1.5 million total vaccinations. About 6 million people live in the state.
Nearly half of all Marylanders age 65 and over have received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
The increased numbers come as states cross the country have been able to accelerate vaccine administration.READ MORE: 'Dino Safari' Coming To The National Harbor
Hogan said the state has the ability to administer 100,000 doses a day if it can ever get that many doses from the federal government.
The Maryland Department of Health reported Saturday 932 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 more deaths as a result of the virus.
The State of Maryland recorded 386,610 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,759 deaths.
The positivity rate increased slightly from 3.28% Friday to 3.35% Saturday.
The number of hospitalizations fell by 19 to 830. Of those, 600 people were in acute care and 230 were in intensive care.MORE NEWS: Airline Traffic Continues Recent Increase At BWI Airport, Officials Say
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)