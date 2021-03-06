HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 13 points as eighth-seeded Elon romped past ninth-seeded Towson 69-48 in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Saturday.
The Phoenix face league champion James Madison in the quarterfinals on Sunday.READ MORE: 15-Year-Old Boy Shot In Columbia Saturday Afternoon, Howard County Police Say
Darius Burford had 11 points for Elon (8-8). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.READ MORE: Elkton Motel Owners Shot, One Fatally, After Room Rental Dispute
Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers (4-14).MORE NEWS: 15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Thursday Shooting In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)