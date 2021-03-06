COVID-19 IN MD932 New Cases, 11 Deaths Reported
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Hunter McIntosh had 13 points as eighth-seeded Elon romped past ninth-seeded Towson 69-48 in the first round of the Colonial Conference Tourney on Saturday.

The Phoenix face league champion James Madison in the quarterfinals on Sunday.

Darius Burford had 11 points for Elon (8-8). Hunter Woods added eight rebounds.

Nicolas Timberlake had 14 points for the Tigers (4-14).

