BOWIE, Md. (AP/WJZ) — A Maryland police officer and National Guard member was arrested Friday on a child pornography charge while working the mass vaccination clinic at Six Flags amusement park.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday its detectives had been working for months with federal authorities leading up to the arrest of Daniel Morozewicz, who was released pending trial.

Morozewicz is a Rockville police officer and a corporal with the Maryland National Guard.

He is currently on suspension from the Rockville City Police Department due to a separate matter, police said.

Morozewicz was on duty Friday at the mass vaccination site at Six Flags America in Bowie when he was arrested without incident.

The sheriff’s office says Morozewicz downloaded images and videos of girls, and that child pornographic images were found in a search of his Frederick home.

