MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Family and friends gathered Saturday night to remember the life of Alexandra Angel, the woman killed in a hit-and-run crash in Baltimore County last Sunday.
Angel, 26, was walking westbound on Pulaski Highway near the Little Gunpowder Falls around 8 p.m. when she was struck, police said.
Angel was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.
Her mother called for the person responsible to come forward.
“Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in. How can you run over someone and not stop? Just turn in, do it right. Do the right thing so no one else has to hurt and go through this,” Rhea Willard, Angel’s mother, said.
The suspect vehicle, described as a dark-colored vehicle, was also traveling westbound when it struck Angel and fled the scene, police said.
Anyone who may have information is asked to call 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.