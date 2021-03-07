TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — On Sunday, 1,000 Baltimore County Public School teachers got some of the first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes as school districts around the state are reopening to more and more students and staff.

“This site has been heralded as a model for the state if not the country,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said Sunday. “It’s one of the reasons why Baltimore County has consistently led the state in the number of residents among all local jurisdictions.”

Baltimore City and Baltimore County are both already bringing students and teachers back into the classroom. For some, it’s the first time in almost a year.

Superintendent Dr. Darryl Williams said his staff will be working with students through the end of the school year and into the summer to get them back up to speed.

“We are phasing in our kids, so it makes sense to start with our younger students and to phase in to get to the majority of our students,” Dr. Williams said.

Gov. Larry Hogan is touting the state’s latest record of more than 1.5 million shots administered- a million of those first doses.

But in most Maryland counties, the story remains the same, demand is higher than supply.

“As soon as we put links out, it’s filled within an hour. So, we know we want people who want the vaccine that as soon as we get the vaccine in our hands, we will put it into your arms,” said Dr. Gregory Branch, director of health and human services.

