SILVER SPRING, MD. (WJZ) — UPDATE: Carlotta Anice Russell has been located and is unharmed.
The Montgomery County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year old woman who has Alzheimer's.
Carlotta Anice Russell lives at the Aspenwood Senior Living Community at 14400 Homecrest Road in the Bel Pre area.
She left the facility on foot at around 3:35 p.m. on Sunday.
Russell is described as 5'1″ tall and weighing around135 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair. Police said she was last seen wearing a gray knit hat.
Anyone who has information regarding Carlotta Russell’s whereabouts or sees her is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.