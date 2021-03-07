BALTIMORE (WJZ) —The video of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for nearly eight minutes has been seen around the world.

Floyd died shortly after he was taken into custody.

On Monday, jury selection is scheduled to begin in the high-profile trial against Chauvin. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As Minnesota prepares for the start of the trial, community leaders across the country and right here in Baltimore came together to support the memory of George Floyd.

People gathered at the Harriet Tubman Solidarity Center on North Charles Street on Sunday night.

They said they want justice.

“We’re here to protest and rally, to give our support. We need him convicted immediately,” said Joyce Butler, Peoples Power Assembly. “We’re calling them to accountability. It is not acceptable. We’re calling the powers to be to accountability. Minneapolis — absolutely — we’re keeping our eyes on what’s happening there. He needs to be convicted.”

“It is vital that everybody stand up. Everybody needs to stand up. We need to let our voices be heard. We need to speak loudly, absolutely. They’re carrying big sticks. We need to carry big sticks,” Butler added.

“We are here to demand, to be clear, and join thousands of others to say, the only justice for George Floyd is for Derrick Chauvin to be locked away in jail,” said Andre Powell, Peoples Power Assembly.

Chauvin has pleaded not guilty.

His defense is expected to rely heavily on the argument that he was doing what he was trained to do as a cop.