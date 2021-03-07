ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is reporting over 1 million first doses of the vaccine have now been administered in the state.

This comes as 709 new cases and 14 deaths were reported in Maryland on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began Maryland has reported a total of 387,319 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,773 deaths.

The positivity rate increased slightly from 3.35% Saturday to 3.36% Sunday.

The number of hospitalizations fell by 12 to 818. Of those, 603 people were in acute care and 215 were in intensive care.

The state has seen more than eight million COVID-19 tests conducted amid the pandemic; of the 8,097,590 tests, 3,034,546 people have tested negative.

In terms of vaccines, the health department reports 1,567,359 doses have been administered.

Of those, 1,009,499 were first doses and 557,860 were second doses, 24-hour increases of 21,797 and 12,298 respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 6,421 (199) 1* Anne Arundel 36,331 (531) 14* Baltimore City 40,892 (879) 21* Baltimore County 51,730 (1,259) 34* Calvert 3,701 (71) 1* Caroline 2,058 (20) 0* Carroll 7,661 (209) 5* Cecil 5,059 (121) 2* Charles 9,074 (158) 2* Dorchester 2,375 (44) 1* Frederick 17,196 (273) 9* Garrett 1,847 (60) 1* Harford 12,700 (236) 4* Howard 16,088 (214) 6* Kent 1,139 (41) 2* Montgomery 63,987 (1,381) 45* Prince George’s 74,327 (1,312) 29* Queen Anne’s 2,601 (37) 1* St. Mary’s 5,201 (115) 0* Somerset 2,401 (32) 0* Talbot 1,907 (35) 0* Washington 12,519 (255) 3* Wicomico 6,821 (143) 0* Worcester 3,283 (91) 1* Data not available 0 (57) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 19,382 (3) 0* 10-19 37,337 (6) 1* 20-29 70,427 (35) 1* 30-39 66,484 (75) 6* 40-49 58,618 (208) 5* 50-59 58,363 (589) 24* 60-69 39,519 (1,232) 18* 70-79 22,418 (1,987) 36* 80+ 14,771 (3,636) 91* Data not available 0 (2) 0* Female 202,589 (3,751) 89* Male 184,730 (4,022) 93* Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 112,033 (2,671) 65* Asian (NH) 8,867 (270) 7* White (NH) 134,697 (3,983) 95* Hispanic 62,261 (712) 15* Other (NH) 18,321 (80) 0* Data not available 51,140 (57) 0*

