COVID-19 IN MD709 New Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Sunday
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:30 PMCollege Basketball
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMOprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special
    View All Programs
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryand News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health is reporting over 1 million first doses of the vaccine have now been administered in the state.

This comes as 709 new cases and 14 deaths were reported in Maryland on Sunday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 In Maryland: 932 New Cases Reported, 11 More Deaths

Since the pandemic began Maryland has reported a total of 387,319 positive COVID-19 cases and 7,773 deaths.

The positivity rate increased slightly from 3.35% Saturday to 3.36% Sunday.

The number of hospitalizations fell by 12 to 818. Of those, 603 people were in acute care and 215 were in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The state has seen more than eight million COVID-19 tests conducted amid the pandemic; of the 8,097,590 tests, 3,034,546 people have tested negative.

READ MORE: 'An Incredible Therapy' | Hagerstown Doctor Says Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Provides Fast Recoveries For Some COVID Patients

In terms of vaccines, the health department reports 1,567,359 doses have been administered.

Of those, 1,009,499 were first doses and 557,860 were second doses, 24-hour increases of 21,797 and 12,298 respectively.

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 6,421 (199) 1*
Anne Arundel 36,331 (531) 14*
Baltimore City 40,892 (879) 21*
Baltimore County 51,730 (1,259) 34*
Calvert 3,701 (71) 1*
Caroline 2,058 (20) 0*
Carroll 7,661 (209) 5*
Cecil 5,059 (121) 2*
Charles 9,074 (158) 2*
Dorchester 2,375 (44) 1*
Frederick 17,196 (273) 9*
Garrett 1,847 (60) 1*
Harford 12,700 (236) 4*
Howard 16,088 (214) 6*
Kent 1,139 (41) 2*
Montgomery 63,987 (1,381) 45*
Prince George’s 74,327 (1,312) 29*
Queen Anne’s 2,601 (37) 1*
St. Mary’s 5,201 (115) 0*
Somerset 2,401 (32) 0*
Talbot 1,907 (35) 0*
Washington 12,519 (255) 3*
Wicomico 6,821 (143) 0*
Worcester 3,283 (91) 1*
Data not available 0 (57) 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 19,382 (3) 0*
10-19 37,337 (6) 1*
20-29 70,427 (35) 1*
30-39 66,484 (75) 6*
40-49 58,618 (208) 5*
50-59 58,363 (589) 24*
60-69 39,519 (1,232) 18*
70-79 22,418 (1,987) 36*
80+ 14,771 (3,636) 91*
Data not available 0 (2) 0*
Female 202,589 (3,751) 89*
Male 184,730 (4,022) 93*
Unknown 0 () 0*

Here’s a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

MORE NEWS: Rockville Police Officer, Maryland National Guardsman Daniel Morozewicz Arrested On Child Porn Charge
Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 112,033 (2,671) 65*
Asian (NH) 8,867 (270) 7*
White (NH) 134,697 (3,983) 95*
Hispanic 62,261 (712) 15*
Other (NH) 18,321 (80) 0*
Data not available 51,140 (57) 0*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

CBS Baltimore Staff